Fire spreads to 2 homes in Youngstown; girl escapes through window

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people, including a firefighter, are hurt after fires at two separate houses on Youngstown’s south side.

It happened on Marion Avenue around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said it started in one of the homes while someone was inside. The fire then spread to the house next to it, which was vacant.

A girl climbed out of the window of the first house and onto the roof of the front porch to escape. She was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital, but we don’t know why at this time.

Investigators still don’t know what caused the fire.