DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire departments across the state of Ohio now have the chance to apply for state funding assistance.

The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal is offering the Individual and Joint Equipment Grant, plus the Training Reimbursement Grant for departments to apply for.

“We’re proud to support Ohio’s firefighters through these grants,” State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said. “This funding is a huge benefit to the fire service, especially for our volunteers, allowing them to better protect the communities they serve.”

Grant funding is for smaller departments across Ohio with $2.5 million available for distribution.

Applications are being accepted until Jan. 31, 2024.