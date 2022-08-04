CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Fiona the hippo is now a big sister following the birth of Bibi’s calf on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Bibi was placed on a 24-hour birth watch in anticipation of the calf’s arrival. According to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, Fiona’s mother Bibi gave birth around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The zoo said that all seems to be going well for Bibi and the calf so far.

Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care said “This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature and wasn’t able to stand on her own. This new calf weighs at least twice as much as Fiona did and is already walking.”

Bibi and the calf, who has yet to be named, will remain off-habitat for about two weeks to bond, so they will not be visible to the public right away.