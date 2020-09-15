Fifth Third Bank to invest $1.2 million in black, minority women-owned businesses in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Fifth Third Bank announced Tuesday a new $1.2 million program called “Innovation meets Main Street: Boosting Black Women-Owned Businesses.”

In a press release the bank said that the program is made possible by grants from the Fifth Third Foundation to Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and the Association of Enterprise Opportunity’s (AEO) MainStreet RISE program.

The program will provide targeted services — like grants, technical assistance or capital infusions — to 35 black or other minority-owned women entrepreneurs in Cincinnati.

