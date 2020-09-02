FEMA to donate 9 million masks to Ohio EMA

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA), as well as the Governor’s Office and several other Ohio agencies, are receiving shipments of an additional 9 million face masks for public distribution.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) donated to Ohio as a part of a new FEMA Mask Program, which will provide people with KN-95 masks. FEMA has also recently provided 2 million masks to Ohio school districts.

The masks are being distributed to the following agencies:

Ohio Department of Education: 3 million masks

Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services: 144,000 masks

Ohio Department of Higher Education: 1 million masks 2 million masks will go to programs and organizations that serve vulnerable populations



Any remaining masks will be stored for future use.

“I am pleased that Ohio is receiving the additional 9 million face masks,” said Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick. “We’ll be able to provide needed masks to not only Ohio grade schools and colleges, but to so many more of our partners and stakeholders.”