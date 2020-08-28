FEMA announces Lost Wages grant for Ohio

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – FEMA has approved Ohio for a grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program that will allow Ohio to provide $300 per week – on top of their regular unemployment benefit – to those unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA will work with Gov. DeWine to make the funding available to Ohio residents.

On August 8, President Trump made up to $44 billion available from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the pandemic. Thursday, the state of Ohio agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.

To learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance, click here.

