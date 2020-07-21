Federal officials to announce bribe charges in Ohio public corruption case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — David DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and representatives from the FBI will be announcing charges Tuesday for public corruption in Ohio.

The briefing will be held in Columbus at 2:30 p.m.

According to officials the charges will be related to a $60 million bribe.

