Federal civil rights investigation launched into shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI said Tuesday that they will conduct a civil rights investigation into the death of Casey Goodson Jr., who was shot and killed last week by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy.

U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers announced that federal authorities will be reviewing the facts surrounding the shooting. Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said those efforts will complement his division’s own investigation by its Critical Incident Response Team.

Goodson died Friday after being shot by Deputy Jason Meade, who was on assignment with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force at the time. Police and Goodson’s family members have put forth differing versions of the events that led up to his death, but Goodson was not related to the marshal’s activities.

“After being briefed about the circumstances surrounding the incident by CPD, I believe a federal investigation is warranted,” DeVillers said in a news release. “I have contacted the FBI and have requested that they work in conjunction with CPD to investigate this case through our office”.

According to authorities, once the investigations are complete, the evidence will be turned over to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office for presentation to a grand jury.

“Columbus Police are eminently qualified to investigate and get to the truth of this tragedy,” Quinlan said. “Independent of our investigation, bringing in the Department of Justice brings all of the resources of the federal government to answer the critical civil rights questions being posed by the community. This offers the highest level of transparency and a clear path to the truth.”

