Federal charges accuse man of Jewish center video threat

CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal authorities are announcing charges against an Ohio man accused of threatening a Jewish community center in a video police say shows him shooting a rifle.
Police in New Middletown in northeastern Ohio arrested 20-year-old James Reardon on Aug. 16 after police say he posted a video on Instagram last month of himself shooting a semiautomatic rifle.
The video included sounds of sirens and screaming with the caption: “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist.”
A federal charge filed Aug. 19 and unsealed Thursday charges Reardon with transmitting threatening communications via interstate commerce.
Police say they found weapons and anti-Semitic information at Reardon’s home.
A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.