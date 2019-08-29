Federal charges accuse man of Jewish center video threat

This undated photo provided by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office shows James Reardon Jr. Police say Reardon, accused of making what they believe was a threat to a Jewish center in Ohio on Instagram, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, on telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges. (Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal authorities are announcing charges against an Ohio man accused of threatening a Jewish community center in a video police say shows him shooting a rifle.

Police in New Middletown in northeastern Ohio arrested 20-year-old James Reardon on Aug. 16 after police say he posted a video on Instagram last month of himself shooting a semiautomatic rifle.

The video included sounds of sirens and screaming with the caption: “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist.”

A federal charge filed Aug. 19 and unsealed Thursday charges Reardon with transmitting threatening communications via interstate commerce.

Police say they found weapons and anti-Semitic information at Reardon’s home.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

