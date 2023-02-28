(WKBN) – If you live in Ohio and haven’t received your SNAP benefits for the month of February, do not worry: The agency knows about the issue.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the SNAP EBT vendor is experiencing delays in the processing of February emergency allotments.

The department said it is working with the vendor to resolve the issue and ensure this month’s allotments are distributed as quickly as possible.

Starting in March, the emergency allotments will end. They were temporarily put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipients will return to the SNAP benefit amount they received before the pandemic.