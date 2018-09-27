FBI taking over investigation of Columbus vice squad
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Police in Ohio's capital city say an FBI task force is taking over an investigation of the department's vice squad.
The announcement by Columbus police Thursday follows two recent incidents focusing attention on the squad. Police say a vice detective who was stabbed in the hand by an alleged prostitute fatally shot her inside a police vehicle last month.
Police say the officer, 30-year-veteran Andrew Mitchell, was under criminal investigation for a citizen complaint made before the shooting. Police spokeswoman Sgt. Chantay Boxill says Mitchell has been relieved of duty pending the investigation of the citizen complaint.
In July, the Columbus police union head denied that politics were behind the nightclub arrest of porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president.
