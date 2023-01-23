CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FBI in Cleveland in the FBI in Atlanta are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of 10 suspects responsible for vandalizing a church in Atlanta, Georgia.

The vandalism happened at Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary on July 3, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, according to a press release from the FBI, Cleveland Division.

According to the release, a member or members of the group sprayed the words, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you” on the side of the church. The group was dressed in all black.

The release said cameras recorded the people walking away from the church and crossing Auburn Avenue toward the Memorial Rose Garden. A few minutes later, a group of 10 people walked from the area of the garden, no longer wearing black clothing.

Camera footage then shows the group separating into a group of six and a group of four, the release said.

(Credit: FBI, Cleveland Division) (Credit: FBI, Cleveland Division) (Credit: FBI, Cleveland Division) (Credit: FBI, Cleveland Division)

It is believed that one or more of the suspects may have ties to Central or Northern Ohio, the release said.

FBI Cleveland, FBI Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Department ask anyone who recognizes any of the 10 suspects to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or send tips to Tips.FBI.gov.