FBI agents search ex-Ohio House speaker’s Statehouse office

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Republican Ohio state Rep. Larry Householder, of District 72, sits at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. The House is prepared to take a vote Thursday, July 30, 2020 that could remove Householder, who is accused in a $60 million federal bribery probe, from his leadership position. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities have executed a search warrant in the Statehouse office of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

The search for Householder’s personal belongings took place Friday, a day after the chamber he formerly led voted to strip him of his leadership role.

Householder, a Republican, has been implicated in a $60 million bribery scheme. He’s accused of shepherding energy company money for personal and political use in exchange for passing a bailout of two aging nuclear plants.

Householder hasn’t entered a plea to a criminal charge. His attorney has declined comment.

Republicans who control the House say they’re cooperating.