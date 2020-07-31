FBI agents search ex-Ohio House speaker’s Statehouse office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities have executed a search warrant in the Statehouse office of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
The search for Householder’s personal belongings took place Friday, a day after the chamber he formerly led voted to strip him of his leadership role.
READ MORE: Ohio House picks GOP ex-justice to replace its ousted leader
Householder, a Republican, has been implicated in a $60 million bribery scheme. He’s accused of shepherding energy company money for personal and political use in exchange for passing a bailout of two aging nuclear plants.
Householder hasn’t entered a plea to a criminal charge. His attorney has declined comment.
Republicans who control the House say they’re cooperating.
