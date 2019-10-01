Father, daughter dead after truck submerges in Fairfield pond; son rescued

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A father and daughter were found dead after a truck was found submerged in a pond in Fairfield late Monday night, our partners at WLWT report.

A child called 911 shortly after 7:30 pm Monday to report that a red truck had been driven into the pond at the Villages of Wildwood apartment complex.

According to the Fairfield Fire Department, a 4-year-old boy was spotted by a passerby surfacing out of the water. The passerby then dove into the water to rescue the child, who was treated and reunited with his mother.

At around midnight, police confirmed a man’s body and 6-year-old girl’s body were pulled from the pond. They are believed to be father and daughter, while the 4-year-old boy that was rescued is the man’s son.

While the incident doesn’t appear to be intentional, the man had an active arrest warrant for his arrest for a violation of probation.

The bodies were taken to the Butler County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

