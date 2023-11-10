** The video above shows the merger announcement from a prior newscast **

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — People across Ohio have been wondering if two major theme parks in Ohio will be changing their names.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, Cedar Fair, the owner of Cedar Point and Kings Island, and Six Flags announced the upcoming merger of the two companies. The merger is not expected to conclude until the first half of 2024.

A number of park fans took to social media after the announcement to express their thoughts.

“We love Kings Island, Snoopy and the Peanuts characters! Please don’t ever change the name and characters,” said a commenter that enjoys the offerings at Kings Island.

Other commenters are asking Six Flags to lower the prices of the parks, once the merger takes effect.

“Reduce the dang prices! I can’t afford a day at Kings Island any more,” a Kings Island parkgoer said.

Gary Rhodes is the corporate communications director for Cedar Fair. He confirmed to 2 NEWS that a name change is not expected to take place at either park.

“There are no plans to change the names or branding of any Cedar Fair parks,” Rhodes says.

2 NEWS reached out to Six Flags for additional comment. We have not yet heard back.