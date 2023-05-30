DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Memorial Day Weekend brought heavy travel, and with it a higher volume of fatal crashes. This year, the number of fatal crashes broke the Ohio record set in 2020.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 23 people died in a total of 22 crashes on Ohio roadways during the holiday weekend this year. In 2020, 20 people were killed in fatal crashes over the same weekend. From Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29, Ohio State Troopers made 399 impaired driving arrests, 233 drug arrests and 2,797 safety belt citations

Of the fatal crashes, nine had not used or did not have seatbelts, and at least four involved driving while under the influence.

For a breakdown of Memorial Day traffic incidents by county, click here.