CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fat Head’s Brewery is brewing something special to grant wishes for local children with life-threatening illnesses.

The Fat Head’s ‘A Special Wish Ale’ is coming back this holiday season starting Thursday at 5 p.m. Proceeds of the limited-time ale will benefit the A Special Wish Foundation of Northeast Ohio.

A Special Wish Ale will be sold at Fat Head‘s locations in Middleburg Heights, North Olmsted and Canton.

‘A Special Wish Ale’ will also be available at the following locations on December 9:

Winking Lizard (Bedford, Lakewood, Mayfield, Mentor, Independence, and Beachwood)

Barrio Tacos (Lakewood and Cleveland – Gateway)

Wild Eagle Steak Saloon (Broadview Heights)

The Islander (Middleburg Heights)

Mabel’s BBQ (Cleveland and Woodmere)

Geraci’s Restaurant (Pepper Pike)

The Wild Goose (Willoughby)

Nora’s Public House (Willoughby)

Townhall (Cleveland and Columbus) – date to be announced

Merry Arts (Lakewood) – date to be announced

One dollar of each pint sold will be donated to A Special Wish NEO to help grant wishes for children up to 20 years old who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

With the funds raised from the 2021 fundraiser, A Special Wish NEO granted Brian’s “Big Wish” to visit Walt Disney World.