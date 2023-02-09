(WJW) — School officials and police are investigating after an incident happened on the court during the Cleveland Heights – Shaker Heights girls basketball game Wednesday evening.

Shaker Heights police say it happened after a hard foul on the floor with 16.7 seconds left in the game.

That’s when adults from the stands stormed the court, according to a statement from Shaker Heights schools.

Police say coaches also entered the playing area.

Officers and security separated them, bringing the teams to safe spaces and directing the crowd to leave the building.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests were made.

There are no reports of injuries.

