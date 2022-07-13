AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The family of Jayland Walker laid to rest the 25 year-old on Wednesday afternoon.

The funeral service was held at Akron Civic Theatre and was attended by several religious leaders, family members, and supporters.

“We can not make the deaths of our sons and daughters at such an early age the normal thing. There is nothing normal about this,” proclaimed Bishop Timothy Clarke of First Church of God in Columbus. “There is nothing right about this. We should not be here and Jayland should not be in that box.”

Following the funeral the family’s attorney will hold a press conference at 3 p.m.

The press conference will be steamed live on Fox8.com.

Day of Mourning

Akron City Council leaders are calling for a city-wide Day of Mourning on Wednesday due to recent violence.

Following the police killing of Walker on June 27, 26-year-old Chelsey Jones was killed by celebratory gunfire in Akron on July 4th.

Friday night in Akron, 4-year-old Journey Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny L. Gaiter were killed when someone fired shots into a crowd in the 700 block of Princeton St.

Jayland Walker’s death

Walker was killed by Akron police on June 27. Police said they tried to stop him for a minor traffic violation. That led to a pursuit, in which they say Walker fired a shot from his car. Walker eventually got out and ran on foot. Akron police say they perceived a threat.

8 police officers opened fire. Walker had more than 60 wounds to his body, the medical examiner reports. The Ohio State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The officers are on routine administrative leave.