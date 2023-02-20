POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A taco shop with six central Ohio locations is expanding with a seventh restaurant.

Victor’s Taco Shop is welcoming guests at 3450 O’Connell St. in Powell after a grand opening celebration Friday. Jonathan Gaytan, co-owner of Victor’s, said the Powell location is part of a larger expansion plan, with ambitions to open a restaurant in Columbus.

“Since Columbus is a big city, we decided to get the surrounding areas first so our name gets out there,” Gaytan said. “So, when we finally get to Columbus, it’ll be a success.”

The family-owned restaurant also operates locations in Dayton, Delaware, Huber Heights, Lima, Monroe and Xenia with a menu featuring dozens of tacos, tostadas, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas and more.

Entrees include grilled chicken taco bowls, carne asada soft tacos, beef tostadas, shrimp burritos and chorizo quesadillas. Victor’s is also home to a number of breakfast burritos, omelets, tortas, sides and combo options.

Learn more and view Victor’s full menu here.