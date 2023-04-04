LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A family-owned barbeque joint that began as a food truck during the COVID-19 pandemic is now welcoming guests to its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in central Ohio.

Martiny’s BBQ is open at 5808 Columbus Pike in Lewis Center after taking over the former home of Venezuelan eatery The Porch, which closed in September 2022. The spot sits between Motorcycle Maxx and A-1 Trailer and Hitch.

Michael and Becky Martiny grew the eatery from a trailer smoker to a food truck during the first two years of the pandemic alongside their childhood friends, Eric and Cat Sturman. Now, the two couples are ready to expand the brand with their first brick-and-mortar location.

Martiny’s BBQ is open at 5808 Columbus Pike in Lewis Center. (Courtesy Photo/Michael Martiny)

A mac and cheese bowl from Martiny’s BBQ. (Courtesy Photo/Michael Martiny)

Sliced brisket from Martiny’s BBQ. (Courtesy Photo/Michael Martiny)

Martiny’s is known for its mac and cheese bowls and smoked potato bowls with a choice of chopped brisket, pulled pork and cauliflower burnt ends. The menu also boasts smoked meats by the pound, including sliced brisket, pulled pork, chicken and rack ribs.

Guests can get each smoked meat selection in a box order with a choice of two sides, or double up on one. Sides include coleslaw, pinto beans, German potato salad and baked beans.

Martiny’s BBQ is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. View the entire menu here.