DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The family of the Ohio man who was shot and killed while sitting in his bed is demanding justice by filing a lawsuit against police.

The family of Donovan Lewis is filing a lawsuit in regard to the 20-year-old’s death at the hands of Columbus police officers in August 2022.

Anderson shot Lewis after police attempted to serve an arrest warrant on him. Body camera footage showed Anderson shot Lewis, sitting on a bed, within a second of the bedroom door opening.

The lawsuit names Anderson, who pulled the trigger, as well as four other officers who were there that that, accusing them of wrongful death, battery and failure to render aid on-scene.

Anderson was placed on administrative leave after the shooting. According to his personnel record, he was fired from the Columbus Division of Police in 2004 for fraudulently taking back pay. He was reinstated after the Fraternal Order of Police disputed the firing.

The lawyers representing the family say their goal is to get real reform and change from Columbus police. They are also questioning why Anderson remains on paid leave and has not been fired.

They are urging the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office to submit this case to the Grand Jury and get the process of indictment moving.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruled Lewis’ death a homicide in Oct. 2022.