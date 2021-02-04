Family of Andre’ Hill to discuss arrest of Adam Coy at news conference

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of Andre’ Hill and their attorney, Ben Crump, are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday. You can watch it live on nbc4i.com.

Hill, 47, was fatally shot on Dec. 22 by Columbus police officer Adam Coy, who was responding to a nonemergency call near a house where Hill was a guest. Coy was fired from the force and indicted Wednesday on charges of murder in the commission of a felony, felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty.

Coy was arrested on Wednesday, and his arraignment in Franklin County Common Pleas Court is pending.