CLEVELAND (WJW) – Calling hours will soon begin for Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 90 Saturday.

Calling hours will be Friday 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Friends Church in Willoughby Hills, 2846 Som Center Road, where he was a member. Calling hours will be open to the public, for anyone who would like to pay their respects.

Tetrick, a 27-year veteran of the Cleveland Fire Department, was killed Saturday, Nov. 19, in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 90, at a gathering Wednesday at Station No. 22 along Superior Avenue, where Tetrick worked.

The funeral will be held downtown Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Saturday at 11 a.m.

The funeral service is open to the public. There will be general parking available for attendees at the East Garage.

Attendees can use the Sherwin Williams entrance, located on the corner of Huron Road and Ontario Street, or the Cliffs entrance, on the corner of Huron Road and E. 6th Street.

The city is closing the following roadways around the arena for the service and funeral procession:

Ontario/Huron Eastbound

Ontario/Carnegie

E. 9 th / Carnegie

/ Carnegie E. 9 th / Sumner

/ Sumner E. 9 th / Erie Court

/ Erie Court E. 9 th @ Cemetery

@ Cemetery E. 9 th / Bolivar – E/B Bolivar open from E. 9 th

/ Bolivar – E/B Bolivar open from E. 9 E. 9 th / Prospect

/ Prospect Huron / Prospect

E. 9 th Pl / Huron

Pl / Huron E. 8 th / Huron

/ Huron E. 7 th / Huron

/ Huron E. 6 th / Huron

/ Huron E. 4th / High St

Cleveland police will be on-site to direct traffic.

Anyone who cannot attend in person will be able to watch the service live on FOX 8.com.