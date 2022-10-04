Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Fall may be a good time to cozy up to a campfire, but it’s also a dangerous time to start a blaze, especially if that blaze includes trash or debris.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is urging Ohioans to take precautions and review outdoor burning regulations this fall.

From October through November, most outdoor debris burning is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in unincorporated areas, ODNR said.

Ohio limits burning in the fall due to the abundance of dry leaves, grass and weeds on the ground, ODNR said. Even a seemingly safe fire can go out of control and catch the dry tinder-like items easily with gusty winds and low humidity.

“A major cause of escaped wildfires in Ohio during the fall is the careless burning of trash and debris,” Fire Program Administrator and Assistant Chief for the ODNR Division of Forestry Greg Guess said. “Unnecessary risk to people and property can be minimized by following safe burning practices and being aware of the burning regulations.”

The ODNR provides the following tips to keep you and your area safe when burning this fall:

Know current and future weather conditions and keep tools and water on hand

Never leave a debris burn unattended

Know local and state regulations and contact your local fire department for additional information

Consider safe alternatives for debris disposal like composting

When burning, use a 55-gallon drum with a weighted screen lid to create an enclosed incinerator

Food waste, dead animals, and materials containing rubber, grease, asphalt, or petroleum should never be burned

If a fire does escape control, contact the local fire department immediately

For more information about Ohio burning regulations, visit the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency website here.