3 crew members killed in medical helicopter crash in Ohio

Copyright by WFLA - All rights reserved

ZALESKI, Ohio (WCMH) -- Three crew members were killed in a medical helicopter crash in Vinton County, Tuesday.

According to the FAA, a medical helicopter traveling to Pomeroy with three people on board crashed near Zaleski, Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the helicopter was flying from Mount Carmel Grove City.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers tracked a crew member's phone to find the crash site, east of State Route 278 and south of King Hollow Trail in Brown Township.

Authorities had to walk to the crash site and arrived around 10 a.m.

A release from Mount Carmel Health Systems states that a Survival Flight helicopter was involved in a crash in southeast Ohio, and all three crew members were killed.

The highway patrol identified the victims as pilot Jennifer L. Topper, 34, of Sunbury and flight nurses Bradley J. Haynes, 48, of London and Rachel L. Cunningham, 33, of Galloway.

No patients were on board at the time of the crash, according to Mount Carmel Health Systems.

Survival Flight's Vice President of EMS Operations, Andrew Arthurs, released the following statement:

I am deeply saddened to share with you news of a heartbreaking event that occurred earlier this morning. A Survival Flight helicopter was involved in an accident in southeastern Ohio. Law enforcement confirmed that all three crew members on-board the helicopter did not survive. There were not any patients on-board. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. We will share more information with you as it becomes available.

Mount Carmel East President and COO Michael Wilkins also issued a statement:

Our prayers are with the families of the crew members and Survival Flight team as we grieve this devastating loss.

The FAA and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating.