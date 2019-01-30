Extreme cold closes Social Security offices around Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Dozens of Social Security offices will be closed Wednesday because of inclement weather.
The following locations will not be open:
- AKRON
- AKRON WEST
- ASHTABULA
- BOWLING GREEN
- CANTON
- CLEVELAND NORTHWEST
- CLEVELAND SOUTHWEST
- CLEVELAND BUCKEYE SHAKER
- CLEVELAND DOWNTOWN
- CLEVELAND EAST
- CLEVELAND NORTHEAST
- CLEVELAND SOUTHEAST
- CLEVELAND WEST
- DEFIANCE
- EAST LIVERPOOL
- FINDLAY
- FREMONT
- LIMA
- LORAIN
- MANSFIELD
- MEDINA
- NEW PHILADELPHIA
- PAINESVILLE
- RAVENNA
- SANDUSKY
- STEUBENVILLE
- TOLEDO
- TOLEDO WEST
- WARREN
- WOOSTER
- YOUNGSTOWN
- ATHENS
- BATAVIA
- CAMBRIDGE
- CHILLICOTHE
- CINCINNATI DOWNTOWN
- CINCINNATI NORTH
- COLUMBUS DOWNTOWN
- COLUMBUS EAST
- COLUMBUS NORTH
- COLUMBUS WEST
- DAYTON
- DAYTON WEST
- GALLIPOLIS
- HAMILTON
- IRONTON
- LANCASTER
- MARIETTA
- MARION
- MIDDLETOWN
- NEWARK
- PIQUA
- PORTSMOUTH
- SPRINGFIELD
- XENIA
- ZANESVILLE
For more information, visit the Social Security Administration's website.
