Extreme cold closes Social Security offices around Ohio

Posted: Jan 29, 2019 09:06 PM EST

Updated: Jan 29, 2019 09:06 PM EST

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Dozens of Social Security offices will be closed Wednesday because of inclement weather.

The following locations will not be open:

  • AKRON
  • AKRON WEST
  • ASHTABULA
  • BOWLING GREEN
  • CANTON
  • CLEVELAND NORTHWEST
  • CLEVELAND SOUTHWEST
  • CLEVELAND BUCKEYE SHAKER
  • CLEVELAND DOWNTOWN
  • CLEVELAND EAST
  • CLEVELAND NORTHEAST
  • CLEVELAND SOUTHEAST
  • CLEVELAND WEST
  • DEFIANCE
  • EAST LIVERPOOL
  • FINDLAY
  • FREMONT
  • LIMA
  • LORAIN
  • MANSFIELD
  • MEDINA
  • NEW PHILADELPHIA
  • PAINESVILLE
  • RAVENNA
  • SANDUSKY
  • STEUBENVILLE
  • TOLEDO
  • TOLEDO WEST
  • WARREN
  • WOOSTER
  • YOUNGSTOWN
  • ATHENS
  • BATAVIA
  • CAMBRIDGE
  • CHILLICOTHE
  • CINCINNATI DOWNTOWN
  • CINCINNATI NORTH
  • COLUMBUS DOWNTOWN
  • COLUMBUS EAST
  • COLUMBUS NORTH
  • COLUMBUS WEST
  • DAYTON
  • DAYTON WEST
  • GALLIPOLIS
  • HAMILTON
  • IRONTON
  • LANCASTER
  • MARIETTA
  • MARION
  • MIDDLETOWN
  • NEWARK
  • PIQUA
  • PORTSMOUTH
  • SPRINGFIELD
  • XENIA
  • ZANESVILLE

For more information, visit the Social Security Administration's website.

