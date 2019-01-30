Extreme cold closes Social Security offices around Ohio

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved (Photo/Dayton Business Journal)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Dozens of Social Security offices will be closed Wednesday because of inclement weather.

The following locations will not be open:

AKRON

AKRON WEST

ASHTABULA

BOWLING GREEN

CANTON

CLEVELAND NORTHWEST

CLEVELAND SOUTHWEST

CLEVELAND BUCKEYE SHAKER

CLEVELAND DOWNTOWN

CLEVELAND EAST

CLEVELAND NORTHEAST

CLEVELAND SOUTHEAST

CLEVELAND WEST

DEFIANCE

EAST LIVERPOOL

FINDLAY

FREMONT

LIMA

LORAIN

MANSFIELD

MEDINA

NEW PHILADELPHIA

PAINESVILLE

RAVENNA

SANDUSKY

STEUBENVILLE

TOLEDO

TOLEDO WEST

WARREN

WOOSTER

YOUNGSTOWN

ATHENS

BATAVIA

CAMBRIDGE

CHILLICOTHE

CINCINNATI DOWNTOWN

CINCINNATI NORTH

COLUMBUS DOWNTOWN

COLUMBUS EAST

COLUMBUS NORTH

COLUMBUS WEST

DAYTON

DAYTON WEST

GALLIPOLIS

HAMILTON

IRONTON

LANCASTER

MARIETTA

MARION

MIDDLETOWN

NEWARK

PIQUA

PORTSMOUTH

SPRINGFIELD

XENIA

ZANESVILLE

For more information, visit the Social Security Administration's website.