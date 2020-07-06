Extended unemployment benefits to come for some eligible Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced that up to 20 weeks of extended benefits will be available to eligible Ohioans.

ODJFS said that it is for people who exhaust both the maximum 26 weeks of regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

These additional weeks are possible because Ohio’s insured unemployment rate exceeded a minimum threshold.

Kimberly Hall, the director of ODJFS, said that they will begin notifying people who qualify soon to show them how to apply.

For more information, visit unemployment.ohio.gov/expandedeligibility.