Extended shelf life: 200K J&J shots no longer set to expire in Ohio Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots once set to expire Wednesday in Ohio are now good to use for another six weeks.

The FDA extended the shelf life of the J&J shot from three months to four and a half months when refrigerated at 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a release from Johnson & Johnson.

Safety concerns about the J&J shot and a declining demand for the vaccine left nearly 200,000 doses in Ohio sitting unused. Earlier this month, Governor DeWine urged providers to use as many of the shots as possible or they would have to be tossed after June 23.

Researchers found that the single-shot vaccine can now be used for up to 18 weeks.

As of now, Ohio does not have legal options for sending the vaccine to other states or other countries. The vaccine is available at clinics across the state for anyone 18 years older or older.