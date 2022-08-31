AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Video released from the city of Akron shows additional details from police body-worn cameras in the moments following the late June shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Walker was shot more than 40 times while running from officers after ignoring their commands to comply. The officers believed Walker had fired a shot from his car during a pursuit.

In July, soon after the shooting, the city released 13 body-worn camera videos from officers at the scene.

The additional video is actually an extension of at least one of those videos which continues as officers are approaching the fatally shot Walker and rendering medical assistance.

On the extended video, an officer is heard saying “everybody go blue,” after which the cameras continue recording video but the audio is turned off.

Attorneys for Walker’s family on Tuesday were critical of the city for not releasing the extended video earlier.

“Rules are a funny thing. We are all supposed to follow them and after they shoot and end the life of Pam Walker’s son, they turn off their mics,” said Attorney Bobby DiCello.”They will come up with a reason why they could have turned the mics off. They will come up with a reason why they turned off the cameras, but probe, ask those questions.”

FOX 8 obtained a copy of the police department’s body-worn camera policies, in which it explains officers are permitted to turn off the audio record mode during situations that include when the citizen contact has concluded, when the call has concluded and when ordered to do so by a supervisor or authorized detective.

Police on Tuesday could not explain the “go blue” command on the extended video other than to say that when the audio recording is turned off on the body-worn cameras, they flash a blue light.

Akron FOP President Clay Cozart on Tuesday told FOX 8 that the policies which allow officers to turn off the audio on their cameras is one that is followed by departments across the country.

Although the officers may have been following department policy, since the citizen contact ended with the fatal shooting of Walker and they had a command to “go blue,” the policy is one to which the Walker family’s attorneys take exception.

“At this point, because some of that is going to involve depositions and questioning in court, we are not going to address our specific, what one might say, disagreement with that point of view. Note, though, that we don’t agree, in this case, the silencing of the mics under any circumstance is warranted,” said DiCello.

“How unfair is that to the Walker family to not tell that portion of the story? And there’s much more there and when we will get that, we don’t know because right now, everything is happening on the city’s terms” said Attorney Ken Abbarno.

Akron police did not respond to the criticisms on Tuesday.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Ohio BCI, which has no timetable for its conclusion.

Cozart repeated on Tuesday that all of the officers involved are fully cooperating with the investigation.