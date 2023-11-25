DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Travel across Ohio to experience the holiday season through bright lights and colorful displays.

The Ohio Holiday Lights Trail features 70 stops throughout the state, creating a self-guided tour. Along the way, find Christmas trees decorated, historic landmarks illuminated and festive downtowns filled with holiday joy.

TourismOhio put together the list to offer an accessible list of displays to visit throughout Ohio. Ohioans and tourists alike can find displays close by, or travel a bit farther to see impressive light displays in a different region of the state.

The trail is split up into five different regions, including over a dozen displays in the Southwest region.

Southwest light displays include:

Find the entire list of 70 places around Ohio here.

Click here to see a list of locations specifically in the Dayton area.