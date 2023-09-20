DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The order comes seven months after the derailment occurred on Feb. 3, 2023.

President Biden issued an Executive Order on Sept. 20 to direct Federal agencies and ensure Norfolk Southern continues to be held accountable for the East Palestine train derailment.

The Executive Order directs the following Federal agency actions:

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will designate a Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator to oversee long-term recovery efforts in the affected communities.

The Environmental Protection Agency will continue to direct removal of contaminated soils and wastewater from the containment site, and within 30 days, report on the status of air, soil and water monitoring.

Within 60 days, the Health and Human Services Administration will report key conclusions from public health testing and continue to monitor health conditions of communities affected by the derailment.

Senator Sherrod Brown released a statement regarding the Executive Order.

“This is an overdue but welcomed step to support the people of East Palestine,” Brown said in the release. “There is still much more work to do to make this community whole and I will continue to push the administration to deliver for East Palestine and hold Norfolk Southern accountable.”

The Executive Order can be viewed in full here.