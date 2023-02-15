WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Ohio State quarterback will be coaching high school football next fall in central Ohio.

Stanley Jackson, who played quarterback at Ohio State in the 1990s, will become coach at Westerville North High School. He will be the ninth coach in Warriors history.

As a Buckeye, Jackson’s most impactful year was his junior season in 1996. He switched off reps with sophomore Joe Germaine as OSU finished 11-1 with its lone loss to Michigan and a Rose Bowl win against Arizona State.

After going undrafted in 1997, Jackson played multiple seasons in the Canadian Football League with three teams. He now lives in Westerville, and his son, Ronald, was the starting quarterback at North last season.

In 2022, Westerville North finished 3-9 and lost its last seven games. The Warriors’ last winning season came in 2020 with a 6-4 record.