Ex-Ohio State assistant gets jail time for violating order

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) – Former Ohio State University assistant football coach Zach Smith has received jail time for violating a civil protection order involving his ex-wife.

A Municipal Court judge in the Columbus suburb of Delaware on Friday suspended 160 days of an 180-day sentence and gave Smith one day’s credit for time served.

The 35-year-old Smith was found guilty in December.

He was arrested in May when he tried to pick up his children from a Powell elementary school while his ex-wife was present and became confrontational with staff.

Smith was fired as OSU receivers coach in July 2018.á