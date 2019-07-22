Ex-judge facing jail after years of legal challenges

Ohio

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
jail-prison-cell-bars_281530

CINCINNATI (AP) — A former county juvenile court judge’s effort to stay out of jail will go before another judge in Cincinnati.

Tracie Hunter has gone to multiple courts to challenge her 2014 conviction and sentence on a felony count related to mishandling a confidential document. She has been sentenced to six months in jail.

A hearing is scheduled Monday in Hamilton County common pleas court about beginning her sentence.

Attorneys for Hunter have contended the case against her stemmed from politics. The Democrat took the bench after being declared the winner of a disputed 2010 election.

She stood trial on eight other counts that were dismissed after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict on them.

She has been free while appealing. Supporters have rallied publicly for allowing her to remain free.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS