Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Ex-jail officer who assaulted female inmates gets 20 years

Ohio

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Jail Cell_91438

POMEROY, Ohio (AP) — A former jail officer in Ohio convicted of sexually assaulting or trying to sexually assault a dozen female inmates and probationers has been sentenced to 20 1/2 years in prison.

Former Meigs County corrections officer Larry Tucker was convicted in May on charges of sexual battery, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition and theft in office. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office announced his sentence Thursday.

The Pomeroy man worked as a corrections officer at the Middleport Jail and as a probation officer for the Meigs County Common Pleas Court in southeastern Ohio. His crimes occurred between 2011 and 2017. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS