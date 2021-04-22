Ex-homeless man with golden voice plans to run for governor of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A once-homeless Ohio man whose smooth radio voice made him an Internet sensation a decade ago says he’s running for governor as a Democrat.

Ted Williams was propelled into the spotlight in 2011 after appearing in a video by The Columbus Dispatch panhandling on a highway ramp with a sign advertising his golden voice. The video’s millions of views led to national television appearances and earned Williams numerous voice-over jobs.

Williams announced his interest in succeeding Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine this week on WWGH-FM in Marion, the same station he used to announce a long-shot presidential bid in 2015.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has also announced her run for governor, putting Williams and Whaley at odds for the ticket. She also ran for governor in 2018, making this her second try.