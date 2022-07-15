FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIN) — The mother of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to Indiana for an abortion has seemingly expressed support for her daughter’s accused rapist, Telemundo reports.

Police in Columbus, Ohio arrested 27-year-old Guerson Fuentes on Tuesday. Fuentes admitted to police he had raped the 10-year-old girl at least twice and complied to a search warrant for his DNA. He is being held on a $2 million dollar bond in Ohio.

Gerson Fuentes. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

After the arrest, a Telemundo reporter spoke to a woman who identified herself as the girl’s mother.

When asked about the rape suspect, the woman told the reporter “everything they are saying against him is a lie.” She also said she did not file criminal charges against Fuentes. However, the decision to press criminal charges is up to the state.

The girl traveled to Indiana in June to receive a non-surgical abortion after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade outlawed the procedure in Ohio.

An upcoming special session of the Indiana General Assembly on July 25 could lead to legislature that would partially or fully ban abortion in the Hoosier State.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has called for an investigation into the doctor who performed the abortion and threatened to revoke her medical license if she failed to report the procedure to the state. Documents obtained by FOX59 show the physician filed a terminated pregnancy report two days after she performed the procedure.

The Columbus Dispatch said according to the Franklin County Public Defender’s office, Fuentes has lived in Columbus for the last seven years and had a steady job at a café.