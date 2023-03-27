DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For many Ohioans, new energy rates will be taking effect this summer, and residents are being encouraged to shop around for the best price.

According to Matt Schilling with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, an annual revenue increase of $75.6 million was authorized, which is expected to take place this summer.

“Starting in June, there’s going to be new energy rates taking effect across most of Ohio,” said Schilling. “Highly encouraged to check out energy choices on Ohio.gov. There’s a whole host of information on there to help the consumer make comparisons and make the right choice for them to ensure that they’re getting the best deal they can.”

To see if you’re affected, compare your rate or shop for a better one, visit Ohio.gov by clicking here.