DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has many employment services available for everyone, including individuals with disabilities.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ODJFS reminds Ohioans about the accessible, free employment services at OhioMeansJobs Centers across the state.

“Help is as close as your nearest OhioMeansJobs Center or computer,” ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder said in a release. “Our job services are designed to be accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities.”

OhioMeansJobs Centers are located in every county across Ohio. The job centers offer free career planning, job training and more.

On computers at the centers, individuals can search for jobs, prepare resumes, and complete online training. These services are also available online at home.

OhioMeansJobs Centers partners with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, which is the state agency that offers individualized support to individuals with disabilities. The centers have accessible options like individual orientations, resources in different languages or large print and adaptive equipment for computers and phones.

To find more information about the job centers and resources for job seekers, visit OhioMeansJobs.com and OhioMeansAccessibility.com.