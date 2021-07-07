Employee found dead in Marysville UDF freezer

Ohio

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after an employee at a Marysville United Dairy Farmers was found dead inside a storage freezer.

According to Jim Fish, with the Union County Coroner Office, the 51-year-old male employee was found dead early Wednesday morning in the walk-in storage freezer at the UDF on Cherry Street.  

Marysville police say employees of the store left at closing time, but the victim returned sometime later.  

According to police there were no visible injuries on the body, and they are downloading surveillance video from store.   

Police continue to investigate, and the body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office for autopsy. 

