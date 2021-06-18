Emily Noble’s Husband, Matheau Moore, charged with murder

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Matheau Moore, the husband of Emily Noble, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Westerville police made the announcement during a press conference Thursday morning.

According to police, Noble suffered multiple facial and neck fractures. After viewing available evidence, strangulation expert told investigators Noble’s death was clearly a homicide. The expert also said Noble’s body was staged to appear as a suicide.

Noble was reported missing in late May 2020 after celebrating her 52nd birthday. Her body was found on September 16, 2020 in a wooded area near County Line Road and State Road in Westerville, where she was reported missing.

“This has been a very very long journey for all of us involved in this investigation,” said Lt. Justin Alloway. “It took a lot of time and effort of different people. It was frustrating for the family and friends of Emily and frustrating for us at times, as how long everything took. But we were not going to compromise on accuracy and thoroughness of this investigation.”

Westerville did not provide more details on the investigation, saying more will come out during trial.

Moore was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday morning.