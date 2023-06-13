DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio is rolling out an Electric Vehicle Workforce Strategy Plan created to strengthen the state’s manufacturing workforce, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced Tuesday.

The plan includes establishing and implementing statewide industry-sector partnership, as well as driving electric vehicle desirability and career awareness.

Billions of dollars are currently being invested in plants and manufacturing sites across the state, and those sites will need to be filled with trained workers, according to Husted.

“Those jobs have not been filled yet,” Husted said. “These are thousands of jobs that the plants are being built right now, plants are being re-tooled, and we need to train an EV work force to fill them, and that’s just the start.”

Electric vehicle manufacturing is expected to create roughly 25 thousand new jobs through 2030.

The plan can be read in full here.