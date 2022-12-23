PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — An elderly woman has died after being hit by a car in a Giant Eagle parking lot Wednesday.

The crash happened at the Giant Eagle located at 7400 Broadview Road in Parma around noon, according to a press release from the Parma Police Department.

An 83-year-old woman, later identified as Joan Litvin of Parma, was walking across the parking lot in front of the store when a 72-year-old man was driving through the parking lot in a Ford Explorer.

According to the release, the man did not see Litvin and hit her with his car.

Litvin was taken to Univesity Hospitals Parma where she later died.

According to the release, drugs and alcohol were not contributing factors to the car crash.

The driver did stop and was cooperative with officers, the release said.

The driver has not been cited at this time as this case remains under investigation by the Parma Police Department.

No further information was available.