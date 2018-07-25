Elderly Ohio man arrested on child pornography charges

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation by the Crimes Against Children Unit led to the arrest of a man for alleged production of child pornography on Wednesday.

77-year-old Charles D. Krusac was arrested on 12 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

The Crimes Against Children Unit is a division of the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

Special agents received a tip that Krusac was involved in creating child pornography and as a result served a search warrant on his home on Lou Ida Boulevard Wednesday morning.

“We are in the process of analyzing a number of video tapes and other media devices that were seized from the suspect’s home,” said Attorney General Mike DeWine. “We have reason to believe that the child pornography that this suspect allegedly created involved at least one area juvenile, and we are concerned that there may be other victims.”

Anyone with information related to the crime is urged to contact the BCI Crimes Against Children Unit at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

Authorities with the Austintown Police Department, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, and Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force are assisting with the investigation.