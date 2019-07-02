Elderly Ohio couple marry at assisted living facility

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WNWO) – True love never grows old. That’s the case for a pair of newlyweds living in Sylvania, Ohio, near Toledo.

John and Phyllis Cook met at their assisted living facility. About a year ago, they started dating after they both lost their spouses.

John is a World War II veteran who recently turned 100, while Phyllis will soon be 103.

Their relationship blossomed over the past months and as a devout Christian woman, Phyllis decided it was best to tie the knot.

The couple got married last week at their living facility.

When asked what they like to do together, John said, “Well…I probably shouldn’t talk about that.”

“To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other. I know you think that may be a little bit farfetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other,” said Phyllis.

“We were just compatible in a whole lot of ways, found ourselves enjoying each other’s company,” John said.

The couple decided to keep their separate apartments instead of moving in together.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.