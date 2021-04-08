Eight people injured, one person unaccounted for after second alarm fire at paint factory

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a paint factory in east Columbus where they confirm eight people have been transported with injuries and one person is unaccounted for.

The blaze started just after midnight Thursday at Yenkin-Majestic Paints along the 1900 block of Leonard Avenue. When first responders made it to the scene, they were met by employees exiting the building. Five of them were taken to local hospitals.

Another two employees were trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters. They were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, but have since been updated to stable condition according to Chief Steve Martin.

Martin also said there are no injuries reported among firefighters at this time.

Firefighters remain on scene with search and rescue efforts and extinguishing efforts continuing.

