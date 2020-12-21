Effort to recover missing worker from plant collapse could take weeks

ADAMS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man is still missing after a power plant collapsed at a demolition site in Adams County, Ohio.

According to the Adamo Group, the recovery work to find 47-year-old Jamie Fitzgerald of Boyd County, Kentucky after the Killen Generating Station collapsed Dec. 9, 2020, is ongoing. Company officials say in an effort to ensure the recovery crew’s safety on the site of the collapse, it could be mid-to-late January before the recovery work is complete.

The body of a second worker reported missing after the collapse, 42-year-old Doug Gray of Greenup County, Kentucky, was recovered Saturday, Dec. 12.

The company says they are still working to determine the cause of the collapse. Adamo Group’s full statement on the latest update is below.