EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Eighteen businesses in East Palestine are about to get some much-needed financial support.

Announced in a press release from the office of Gov. Mike DeWine, these establishments will earn “more than $3.3 million in forgivable loans to assist with their recovery from February’s train derailment.”

This effort is being recognized as a biproduct of the Emergency Support Program, an initiative that started in August.

DeWine explained the importance of this financial funding for the East Palestine community.

“By supporting these businesses, we’re giving them the tools to recover and restore jobs, services, and the vibrancy of their community.”

Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development, shares a similar sentiment on the potential impact.

“The impact of these loans goes beyond dollars and cents – it’s about positioning these businesses for recovery and long-term success.”

The Ohio Department of Development is currently reviewing additional loan applications.

Businesses are eligible to apply if the business is located in Ohio and within a 2-mile radius of East Palestine, this according to the program’s overview page. A full list of requirements can be found there as well.

According to the release, eligible loans are forgivable if used for “payroll, employee benefits, rent/mortgage payments, utility expenses, worker protection, or inventory replacement expenses related to the train derailment.”

Below is a list of the 18 businesses receiving aid so far. This information comes directly from the press release.

Strohecker Incorporated – $965,145.97

Fuller Hardware Inc – $3,107.87

TRIPCO, LLC – $150,000.00

Ohio Valley Foods, Inc. – $566,127.76

Columbiana Sanitation Industries CSI – $62,250.00

McKim’s Honeyvine LLC – $37,400.50

Medart, Inc. – $526,083.36

Brave Industries LLC – $134,500.00

Cardinal Welding, Inc. – $232,021.76

Bea’s Insurance Agency, LLC – $36,518.00

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home – $160,683.50

Gorby’s Grocery, Inc. – $97,721.25

Hardcastle Realty, LLC – $80,066.76

Enchanted Salon, LLC – $18,871.50

1820 House, LLC- $66,531.25

DAH Realty, LLC – $95,202.00

EPO2, LLC – $15,162.00

Bush Heating, LLC – $87,774.00