Earthquake detected in northeast Ohio, second in seven days

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WDTN) – A minor earthquake was detected in northeast Ohio early Monday morning, just a week after a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was detected near the same area.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 1.5 earthquake was detected just before 2:30 am in Willowick, Ohio, just east of Cleveland.

The earthquake was 3.1 miles under the Earth’s surface.

On June 10, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was detected in the same general area in northern Ohio.

No other information has been released about any possible damage.

